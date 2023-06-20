Mutfwang appoints five Perm Secs

Gov. Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has approved the appointment of five Permanent Secretaries to fill some existing vacancies in the State Civil Service.

The appointees include three females and two males and they would be sworn into office on Wednesday.

A statement by Gyang Bere the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor reads, “In furtherance to his determination to reinvigorate the State’s Civil Service for better service delivery, the Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has approved the appointment of new Permanent Secretaries.

“The appointees are as follows: Helen Chundusu, Roseline Dakwar, Joel Tahvan, Nanman Kparbong and Aishatu Saleh. The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries will be sworn in by the Executive Governor on Wednesday 21st June 2023 at Victoria Gowon Hall, Little Rayfield by 11:00 am.”