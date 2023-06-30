Miyetti Allah declares National VP, Lamido, missing

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has declared that its National Vice President, Engr. Munnir Atiku Lamido is missing.

Disclosing this in a statement on Friday the National PRO, MACBAN, Alhaji Muhammad Nura Abdullahi, stated that: “we wish to bring to the notice of the general public and the security agencies that Engr. Munnir Atiku Lamido is missing. Engr. Munnir is the National Vice President of MACBAN.”

“He left his house in Katsina State on Friday 23th June, 2023 with the intention of traveling to kaduna. He has been missing since then,” he said.

According to the statement, the vehicle Engr Lamido was discovered on Thursday between Jos and Kaduna road near Mararraban Jos town, parked with all his telephones inside but all efforts to trace him proved abortive so far.

MACBAN stated that anyone with useful information on Lamido’s whereabouts should kindly contact the nearest Police Station or reach out to its offices across the nation.