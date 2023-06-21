Michael Jackson’s glory can’t match mine – Portable

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has boasted of having more glory than Pop music icon, Michael Jackson.

In a viral video, the singer could be seen driving when a crowd surrounded his car while hailing him in fanfare.

Enthused by the frenzy, Portable claimed that such an incident demonstrates his popularity.

“Why are you hitting my car. Don’t jump on my car. Micheal Jackson’s glory cannot match mine. This is madness. There is madness in Lagos,” he said.

Jackson was a bigiwg in the global music industry until his demise on June 25, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

He was one of the best-selling music artistes of all time with over 400 million records sold worldwide.

He also won several awards including 15 Grammy Awards, six Brit Awards, a Golden Globe award, and 39 Guinness World Records (GWR).

Portable broke into the limelight in December 2021 and has since become a viral sensation much to his controversial personality.