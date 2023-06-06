Maritime workers suspend strike for more 

negotiations

•N10bn lost to strike – Shipping firm

By Godwin Oritse

THE leadership of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, yesterday, suspended a strike it embarked upon to press for a minimum payment standard across the Nigerian maritime industry.

This was contained in a communiqué issued and signed by both the President of MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyabju, and Mr. Ascanio Russo, President of the Shipping Companies Agencies and Freight Forwarders Employers Association, as both parties agreed to establish an acceptable minimum standards on the condition of service in the shipping industry especially on gratuity.

The parties also agreed to a timeline of one month starting from June 5th, 2023 for completion of the negotiations.

Meanwhile, an official of one of the affected shipping Companies, Mr. Bashiru Adesina, Group Chief Accountant of Comet Shipping, said that nothing less than N10billion was lost as a result of the strike yesterday.

Part of the agreement reached at the meeting called by the management of the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, reads: “The Nigerian Shippers Council mediated on strike action embarked upon by the Maritime Workers Union, resulting from a breakdown of negotiations between Union and Shipping Companies Agencies and Freight Forwarders Employers Association, SCAFFEA on minimum standard condition of service in the shipping industry.

“Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria and Shipping Companies Agencies and Freight Forwarders Employers Association expressed commitment for sincere negotiation on the Minimum Standard of Condition of Service in the Industry.

“Parties agreed to a timeline of One (1) Month starting from Monday 5” June 2023 to 4″ July 2023 for completion of the negotiations.

“Parties to establish an acceptable Minimum Standards on the Condition of Service in the Shipping Industry especially on gratuity”, it added.

Recall that MWUN had issued a strike warning on shipping companies requesting them to sign an industry’s minimum standard or template for shipping companies.

Adeyanju had disclosed at a press conference last week that the employers of labour in the shipping companies have been unwilling to meet with the union to negotiate the welfare package of the workers.