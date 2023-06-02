Man United not afraid of Haaland – Varane

By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United defender, Raphael Varane says his team do not fear Erling Haaland ahead of their FA Cup final showdown against Manchester City.

United head into Saturday’s final looking to halt the Premier League champions’ bid for a treble this season, with Pep Guardiola’s side having a Champions League final against Inter Milan to come on June 10.

The only team to have won the English title, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season is United, who achieved the feat in 1999.

Haaland had a statement first season in England, netting 52 goals, and winning the Premier League Golden Boot with a record 32 strikes.

But to Varane, there was more to City than the Norwegian hitman.

“Fear? No way … Why?” he told The Telegraph. “Yes, he is a very good player, we all know that. But the danger from City is everywhere, they are very complete.”

Varane also revealed how best to neutralize Haaland, stating that marking out playmaker Kevin De Bruyne would be key to stopping the former Dortmund hitman.

“They can score from set-plays, from a possession game and from a transition game. As a defender, the connection (Haaland has) especially with De Bruyne – that kind of pass is complicated to defend, so we try to cut that connection.

“We know we can beat them. We have to be consistent for 90 minutes because we know that everything can change in a few seconds.

“We have to be positive, we’re in a good way. But the most important thing is to believe.”