Man City vs Inter Milan: Electrifying atmosphere in Ataturk Stadium as kick-off nears (photos)

The European Cup is placed on a stand ahead of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Inter Milan’s supporters cheer and wave flags before the start of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP)
The European Cup sits on a stand ahead of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Inter Milan fans take their seats ahead of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Supporters arrive at the stadium before the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023. (Photo by YASIN AKGUL / AFP)
Manchester City supporters cheer ahead of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Manchester City’s Algerian midfielder #26 Riyad Mahrez takes a photo on the pitch ahead of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
