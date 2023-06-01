LP’s Pat Utomi dismisses purported ministerial appointment by Tinubu

Prof. Pat Utomi, a political economist and staunch ally of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has dismissed a purported list of “new appointees and ministers,” claiming that he will serve in the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The said list has been circulating on social media, purporting that Utomi and some other persons will serve in Tinubu’s government.

In a statement issued through his Director of Media and Communications, Charles Odibo, Utomi asked Nigerians should ignore the list.

The statement reads, “Nothing can be further from the truth,” Utomi said, describing it as the second failed attempt by ‘purveyors of fake news’ in nearly three months to smear his name or link him with the new government.

“The attention of Prof. Pat Utomi has again been drawn to a disingenuous ‘list of new appointees and some new ministries’ currently circulating on the social media, purporting that Utomi will serve as a minister in President Bola Tinubu’s government. Nothing can be further from the truth.

“We have been in constant touch with Utomi who has been out of the country for over two months working on his new book, and he has confirmed that he has not held discussions with anyone with regard to any government appointment.

“He, therefore, urges Nigerians to ignore the obviously fake list associating him with the new Federal Government.

“We recall that this will be the second failed attempt in nearly three months by the purveyors of the fake news to link Utomi with the new government.”

It added, “In a statement in March entitled, ‘President-elect already working to move Nigeria forward’, these same fifth columnists atrociously stated that ‘Pat Utomi and Emir Sanusi, were listed to lead the planning for Nigeria’s growth and development.’”

“Our initial instinct was to ignore this illusory piece of fake news and thereby not dignify the purveyors with a response, but after deep reflection and in consideration of the peace of the graveyard that pervades the nation, we consider it expedient to dismiss this unfounded fake news,” the statement aaded.