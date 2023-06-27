Liverpool ready to pay over $300m for Mbappe

Liverpool are set to compete with Real Madrid for the signing of PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

According to FIFA agent Marco Kirdemir, the Reds are willing to pay a fee around the region of €300m (£258m) which will, in turn, make Mbappe the most expensive player in history.

‘Liverpool is in competition with Real Madrid and wants to pay a fortune for Mbappe,’ Kirdemir told Marca.

Despite Mbappe being set to enter the final year of his deal, Kirdemir still expects PSG to command a huge transfer fee in order to let him move on.

Mbappe’s future in the French capital is in doubt after he informed PSG by letter that he does not plan to extend his contract beyond next summer.

He has insisted he would be happy to see out the final year of his contract at the club, but the French champions have no intention of allowing him to leave for free next June and would prefer to sell him this summer.

Real Madrid are the favourites to land the 24-year-old after they narrowly missed out on his signature last year when he made a last-minute U-turn and decided to stay at PSG.