Lawan, FCT residents seek Aduda’s return to Senate

As Senate President Commissions multi-billion naira projects

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

MOVED by his achievements in providing infrastructure and development, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan and residents of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT, Abuja are asking for the return of the Senate Minority leader, Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda

into the Senate as many times as he wishes.

This desire for re-electing Aduda into the Senate was made known yesterday at different communities in Abuja Municipal Area Council and Bwari Area Council during the commissioning of multi-billion Naira projects that were facilitated by him.

Speaking yesterday at the commissioning of Nyanya Township Road and Karu Town Hall, facilitated by Aduda, the President of the Senate said that against the backdrop of projects attracted into various communities across the Six Area Councils in the nation’s capital, Aduda deserved to be returned and returned, into the Senate by electorates in FCT, for the continuation of his projects – driven representation.

Lawan who was represented by the Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate, Senator Danjuma Laah, PDP, Kaduna South, said, “As loudly heard here from various speakers, and clearly seen projects facilitated into various communities across the Six Area Councils, as the FCT Senator, I urge your constituents to reward you with more and more returns into the Senate for the continuation of responsive representation you have been given them.”

The President of the Senate who noted that the quality projects facilitated by Aduda into various communities in FCT show that he is doing what three Senators combined are doing across the 36 States of the federation, said, ” Your constituents have said it loud and clear that they want you back into the Senate and the projects facilitated and executed for them, have spoken for you”, he stressed.

Earlier in their separate remarks on behalf of the Constituents a representative of AMAC / Bwari Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Micah Jiba, the Executive Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC), Hon Zaka Maikalangu however assured Aduda of continued support of the residents.

Also in Bwari Area Council at the commissioning of Multi-purpose Town Hall, the Executive Chairman of the Area Council, Hon John Gabaya, said as far as the people of the Area Council are concerned, Aduda is their Senator and will remain their Senator.

According to him, besides countless boreholes sunk across the various wards in the Area Council, Senator Aduda within the last four years alone, executed over 15 development-driven projects comprising asphalt laid roads with drainages, street lights, primary health care centres etc.

On his part, the Etsu Bwari, Dr Yaro Ibrahim, JP said, ” We don’t have any other Senator than him and it is only God that will continue to bless . Ours is to continue to support him as a Leader indeed and in need “.

In his remarks on the projects being commissioned, Senator Aduda who noted that he facilitated them as a way of giving back to FCT residents for the confidence reposed in him as one out of the 469 federal lawmakers from 2003 till date, however, clarified that while projects like Roads , Boreholes, Street lights , bridges, Health Care Centre, Classroom construction etc, are for the development of the beneficial communities, Multipurpose Town Halls like the ones in Karu and Bwari Town, are for revenue generation by the beneficial Area Councils