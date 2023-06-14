Lawan emerges Speaker Borno assembly for 4th consecutive time

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State House of Assembly (BOSHA) has unanimously elected Abdulkarim Lawan as the Speaker of the tenth Assembly.

Hon. Lawan was the immediate past speaker of the ninth Assembly and had been presiding over the House since the Sixth Assembly.

Clerk of the Assembly Mr Jidayi Mamza announced that the House has received a proclamation from the state Governor Babagana Zulum to hold its first session on June 13.

“The House has received the message of a proclamation from His Excellency Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum requesting it to hold its first session on Tuesday, 13 June 2023 based on powers conferred on him in section 105 subsection 3 of the 1999 Constitution as

Member-elect representing Marte, Gambomi Marte moved for the nomination of Abdulkarim Lawan and was seconded by member-elect representing Jere, Abba Kyari Kolo.

The House also unanimously elected the immediate past Deputy Speaker Abdullahi Musa from Askira/Uba state constituency as the Deputy Speaker.

Both members accepted the nomination and expressed readiness to serve.

In his acceptance speech shortly after taking the oath of office and that of allegiance, Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan who has been the Speaker for twelve years, and is now the longest-serving Speaker in the history of Nigeria commended the members for re-electing him, noted that the House is united.

He urged the newly inaugurated members to tighten their belts and work closely with the executive arm to transform the state in areas of education, food security, and security among others.

The Speaker promised to continue operating an open-door policy to move the Assembly to greater heights.

The Speaker also announced the names of principal officers of the tenth Assembly which include House Leader, Dige Mohammed from Kala Balge state constituency, Chief Whip Baba Ali Modu from Mafa, Deputy Leader, Malami Wakil Korede from Damboa and Audu Mustapha from Magumeri.

He also commended Governor Babagana Zulum for his good leadership qualities which have led to the cordial working relationship between the executive, legislature and judiciary arms of the government