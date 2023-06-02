Lagos Assembly speakership: Obasa has no rival – Lawmakers-elect

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The ninth session of the Lagos State House of Assembly / officially ended on Friday with the lawmakers-elect declaring support for Dr. Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

The lawmakers-elect, who were physically present at the sitting, spoke with newsmen immediately after the valedictory session of the House presided over by Speaker Obasa.

Speaking on behalf of the returning lawmakers, the immediate past Chief Whip of the House, Mojisola Meranda, said Speaker Obasa had no rival.

Meranda said, “I give it to the Rt. Hon. Speaker Obasa for being able to coordinate 40 members of different backgrounds, different thinking and religions and even different tribes because we had Hon. Jude Idimogu.”

On what qualifies the Speaker for a return, she said: “Obasa is the best man for the job. The experience, capacity and leadership skills are there and I don’t see anybody matching up to him.

“He will be returning as a sixth timer and I don’t think any of us is on the same pedestal with him. I wish him all the best in the 10th Assembly because he is going to lead us again. He is a fantastic man.”

Also addressing newsmen, Mojeed Fatai, immediate past chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts (local), said the leadership of the ninth Assembly ensured a cordial relationship among members.

“Mudashiru Obasa is going to speak again in the 10th Assembly. He is a man we have all resolved to lead us. When we started four years ago, all of us were elected from the APC and it was because of his effort and the way he handled the House.

“Today, we have 38 members from the APC coming in the 10th Assembly. The success is because of Obasa’s leadership capability. He is the best for the House and we want him to continue.”