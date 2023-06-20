Kumuyi storms Port Harcourt with 6 days Global Crusade

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

The General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry and Convener, Global Crusade with Kumuyi, Pastor William Kumuyi, storm Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers State with a six-day global crusade.

Kumuyi will be in that country with other ministers of the gospel for the Global Crusade starting from Thursday, June 22-Tuesday June 27 with the theme ‘Supernatural Freedom through Christ’.

The global crusade will transform the lives of the participants with salvation, healing, deliverance, revival and restoration.

The crusade is to bring God’s blessings of unprecedented breakthroughs and peace in the lives of the people in the Benin Republic, and across over 160 countries in Africa, Asia, America, Europe, Oceania and Australia, through social media handles (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Webcast) of Pastor Kumuyi, Deeper Life Bible Church and zoom.

On the sidelines of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi, GCK, there will be a Conference of Ministers, Church Workers and Professionals in the morning with the theme ‘Fulfilling the Ministry With Heaven In View’ which will commence on June 23, 24, and 26 and 27 by 6 am daily.

Also Impact Academy for teenagers, campus students, corps members and young adults with them ‘Arise and Shine’, which is slated for Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 6 am – 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the global Crusade will be featuring, Dan Luiten as Guest Music Minister.

The Global Crusade with Kumuyi, GCK, has been on for over two years, and was recently held in Accra, Ghana.