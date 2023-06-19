Killings in Imo under-reported – Okorocha

Senator Rochas Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie

The former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, on Monday, alleged that the killings in Imo state were underreported.

Okorocha stated this to newsmen in Owerri while recalling how a security convoy that brought him to Imo state from Enugu state, was attacked at Amuro in Okigwe council area on their way back to Enugu state, and one police officer was killed.

To end it, Okorocha called on President Bola Tinubu, to intervene in the alleged killings in Imo state, to restore peace.

According to Okorocha, “I want to thank God almighty for keeping me alive. I want to sympathize with the family of the man that was shot dead at Okigwe, when they were going back to Enugu, shortly after they dropped me at my place at Spibat in Owerri, I send my condolences to the family and the people of Enugu state. I am making an effort to visit the family. I thank the governor of Enugu, for the kind gesture. That gave me convoy that brought me back home from Enugu, to Ihedioha’s mother burial.

“What i want to say, is that the Killings in Imo are underreported. Unfortunately, we are not making that known to the Federal government. I wanted to bring it to the knowledge of the federal government. to do something about it. Now in the Ohaji/Egbema local government is a hotbed and most people have abandoned their homes. I appealed to president Bola Tinubu to come and help us. Daily, people are being killed. I don’t know those involved but they should toe the line of peace.”

“Like when I was governor of Imo state, I engaged everybody, including the mechanics, motorcycle ridders, and market people. The best system of government is a government that allow people to govern themselves.

“In summary, something must be done urgently to restore peace in this land and I think there is a need for federal government to intervene in our land. This deadly killing must stop. Is time for political leaders to come together and we stop this. It is not in our tradition to behead somebody. We are losing lives every day. I think I will write an open letter to governor Uzodimma, to invite other governor of the state to advice him on what he should do to calm the situation,”he said.