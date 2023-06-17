Kidnapping, senseless bloodletting, may ground Imo — Concerned citizens

By Chidi Nkwopara

Fears have been expressed that following rising cases of kidnapping, senseless bloodletting and massive youth unemployment, Imo State may grind to a halt if no immediate and commensurate action was taken to stem the ugly tide. This was part of the decisions reached yesterday, by discussants at a symposium organized in Owerri, by some concerned Imo citizens

Kicking off the symposium, with the theme “Imo State: Creating pathways to economic recovery”, a young activist and spokesperson of Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Ndi Kato, lamented that “there cannot be any meaningful development anywhere, in the face of mounting insecurity”.

While saying that there should be a collective resolve to fight insecurity in the state, Kato however reasoned that citizens have had more than their fair share of lip service.

In his contribution, a forensic investigator and development economist, Dr Nnaemeka Obiaraeri, opined that security is key to every other thing.

His words: “Security should be on the front burner since it is the key to every other thing. Proper security will unlock investments, and create employment and wealth.

“A people-oriented government must find ways of reducing youth unemployment since it is a known fact that it breeds insecurity.”

Speaking also, Mr Chibuikem Diala, a tourism and green economy expert, expressed regret that “the spate of kidnapping in the state, was scaring tourists.”

On her part, songstress, Onyeka Onwenu said, “We must collectively work very hard, to rescue Imo State from its current bumpy ride to perdition. This is our state. We are great people. We must not allow our current sorry state of affairs to overwhelm us. There is no place like home.”

Earlier in his welcome speech, the state gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Senator Athan Achonu, denied the rumour making the round in social media that Governor Hope Uzodimma sponsored his primary to the tune of $ 1 million.

His words: “My attention has been drawn to stories making the round in the social media that Governor Hope Uzodimma sponsored my primary election, to the tune of $1 million. How possible can that be? Governor Hope Uzodimma is a product of the courts. So, how can a man who refused to obey the court order to return my property, a 60 per cent share of Imo Hotels and to pay me N100 million, go ahead to underwrite my gubernatorial primary election, to the tune of $1 million?

“I took the government to court and I won the case. Governor Uzodimma is today, the Governor of Imo State, because of a court order and he cannot obey simple court order.”

Explaining the genesis of the matter, Achonu said: “I bought 60 per cent of Imo Hotels and he has refused to obey the court order to return my property and to pay me N100 million judgement cost.

“I want to assure Imo people that come November 11, 2023, there will be a change of baton in Government House, Owerri. Some governors have been dictatorial in their actions. They have also not been favourably disposed to community policing because of the level of corruption. God willing, all these will change in the state.”