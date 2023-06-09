Kebbi Gov appoints new Accountant General

Kebbi governor, Idris

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Bello Nahaliku as the new Accountant General of the State.

This was announced by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Alhaji Abubakar Dutsinmare, in a statement issued to journalists in Birnin Kebbi, on Friday.

According to the statement, prior to the appointment of Alhaji Bello Nahaliku, he was the Director of Finance at the Kebbi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The appointment is with immediate effect.