Kaduna Assembly loses member 3 days after inauguration

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Barely 3 days after the inauguration, a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly representing Chikun Constituency, Madami Garba Madami has died.

Madami who won the Assembly seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), died in a Kaduna hospita on Saturday.

Reports said late Madami was not able to participate at the 10th State Assembly inauguration on June 13, 2023, due to illness.

The traditional title holder in Chikun, Ibrahim Sale, , confirmed Madami ‘s death to journalists.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has said that late Madami was greatly respected and was known for promoting peaceful coexistence.

He expressed shock over the death of the lawmaker and commiserated with the his family and constituency.

“God grant the soul of Madami eternal rest and comfort his family, associates, friends, and constituents he left behind.”.

“In his lifetime, Madami, served as Member, representing Chikun Constituency, in the Kaduna State House of Assembly; Chairman of Chikun Local Government Area; Commissioner of Planning and Budget and Special Adviser Political, to Late Governor Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa.”