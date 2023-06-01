Justice Dongban-Mensem condoles Justice Sankey over husband’s death

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The President, Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem has described the demise of Dr. Yakubu Sankey as a huge loss not only to the family, and the people of Kaduna state but to the entire country.

Dr. Sankey, a one-time Acting Director of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Plateau State was killed last week by armed men who invaded his home in the Southern part of Kaduna State.

Justice Dongban-Mensem lamented the reckless killings in the country and urged Nigerians to pray to God to bring an end to the menace.

She spoke in Jos during a condolence visit to Justice Jummai Sankey, who is the wife of the deceased as she urged the family to accept the unfortunate incident as the will of God.

Justice Dongban-Mensem said, “The entire Judiciary is saddened over the unfortunate incident. However, we are children of peace, we are children of faith. So, I would appeal to the family to receive what has happened in good faith. We need to pray that God should strengthen the family in this moment of grief. We must also pray for our nation that the wasting of innocent lives should come to an end.

“The Court of Appeal is a Family Court and we are all sad. What touches one touches all of us that’s why you see that we are all here. The whole Judiciary is one family. The CJN who is pained over this incident has asked me to convey his heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Responding, Dr. Babangida Sankey, the son of the deceased appreciated the show of love by the Appeal Court family.

He stated, “You have shown us that indeed, the Court of Appeal is a family. We bless you and pray that in the event of difficulty, you would equally be surrounded by people just as you have surrounded us.”

The Court of Appeal President was accompanied by some Judges and the Registrar of the Court.