Just in: Veteran Yoruba actress, Iyabo Oko dies

By Ayo Onikoyi

Veteran Yoruba actress, Sidikat Odunkanwi is dead.

Iyabo Oko, reportedly died on Wednesday according to her daughter who broke the news via social media.

Iyabo Oko, who has been away from the movie scene for years now, has been battling ill health which has now led to her untimely demise.

Though details of her death haven’t been made public, her daughter, Bisi Aisha, a female soldier confirmed the news of her death.

She wrote, “May ur soul Rest in Peace Mummy”.

Her death is coming weeks after her junior colleague, Murphy Afolabi died in a controversial circumstance.