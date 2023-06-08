Just in: Usman emerges Kebbi speaker

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state House of Assembly shortly after the dissolution and inauguration of the new House of Assembly, Thursday, nominated Muhammad Usman Ankwai as speaker of the house.

Other leadership include: Samaila Ahmed Bambu from Bagudo east as deputy speaker.

The clerk of the house Alhaji Sulaiman Shamaki while announcing the leadership of the house called on governor Idris to grant financial autonomy to the state legislature.

The occasion was attended by party echelons, former and present top government officials and huge party supporters.