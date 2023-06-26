Just in: Shettima decorates Adeniyi as Comptroller-General of Customs

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja
Vice President Kashim Shettima, Monday, decorated the Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Bashir Adeniyi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Mr Adeniyi was named the Acting Comptroller-General of Customs by President Bola Tinubu last week, alongside other newly appointed security heads.
The decoration of Adeniyi came some days after Vice President Shettima decorated the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, with his new rant at the Villa.
