June 26, 2023

Just in: Shettima decorates Adeniyi as Comptroller-General of Customs

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Monday, decorated the Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Bashir Adeniyi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr Adeniyi was named the Acting Comptroller-General of Customs by President Bola Tinubu last week, alongside other newly appointed security heads.

The decoration of Adeniyi came some days after Vice President Shettima decorated the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, with his new rant at the Villa.

