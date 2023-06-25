Just in: LASU don, Prof Lai Oso dies in auto crash

A professor of Communications at the Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Lai Oso is dead.

Oso, aged 67, was reported to have died in an accident while returning from a conference in Abraka, Delta State.

Oso was a Professor at the Mass Communication School of Communication, Lagos State University.

He was the Dean of the school between 2011 and 2015. He was President, of the Association of Communication Scholars & Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN).

He was educated at the University of Lagos (B.Sc. Mass Communication), Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (M.Sc. International Relations) and obtained a Ph.D. degree in Mass Communication as a Federal Government scholar at the University of Leicester, England in 1977.