Kyari not sacked as NNPCL boss, say sources

By Udeme Akpan

Contrary to reports making the rounds, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari has not been removed from office.

The aforesaid report speculating Kyari’s removal by President Bola Tinubu was published in certain media quarters (not Vanguard) on Saturday.

However, in a telephone interview with Vanguard, authoritative sources in the Presidency and NNPCL who spoke on condition of anonimity described the news as fake.

Details soon…