…Losing highlights importance of choice

By Adesina Wahab

The member representing Epe Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Sylvester Ogunkelu, has said those who contest elections and lose are by their efforts making democracy to be vibrant and therefore should be appreciated for their contributions.

According to the lawmaker, multiple candidates in electoral contest highlights the importance of choice and competition.

He stated this in a chat with newsmen yesterday in Epe.

Ogunkelu, aka Sketel, therefore charged Nigerians that as the nation marked democracy day on Monday, no effort should be spared to make it continue in the country.

In a thought-provoking exploration, he delved into the essence of democracy, shedding light on the crucial significance of winners and losers within the electoral process in commemoration of the 2023 Democracy Day in Nigeria.

“Winners and losers in an electoral contest are indeed integral to the very fabric of democracy. While the term “loser” may carry negative connotations, it is important to understand that in the realm of democracy, it signifies the invaluable concept of choice and competition,” he said.

In a vibrant democracy, Ogunkelu described elections as the crucible through which ideas, ideologies, and visions collide. He said that they embody the fundamental principle that power should be derived from the people and that the collective voice must prevail.

According to him, “Winners symbolize the triumph of a particular vision or agenda, reflecting the will of the electorate. They are entrusted with the responsibility of leadership and have the opportunity to shape the course of their constituents’ lives.”

Speaking further, Ogunkelu noted that the presence of losers in an electoral contest is equally vital, stressing that they represent the diversity of opinions, perspectives, and aspirations within a society.

“While they may not have secured victory at the ballot box, their participation plays a crucial role in holding winners accountable and ensuring the robustness of democratic processes.

“The presence of winners and losers reinforces the principles of inclusivity and pluralism. It reminds us that democracy is not about unanimity or silencing dissent, but rather about fostering healthy debate, engaging in constructive dialogue, and embracing the diversity of ideas that propel society forward.

“The experience of being a loser can be a catalyst for personal growth and reflection. It prompts individuals and parties to reassess their strategies, connect with their constituents, and refine their vision for the future. This, in turn, strengthens the democratic process and encourages a continuous evolution of ideas and policies,” he said.

Ogunkelu who was recently re-elected for another term in the Lagos House of Assembly emphasized that the significance of winners and losers lies in their ability to shape the course of a nation and safeguard the principles of democracy.

“It is through the interplay between these two outcomes that our society can truly thrive, as winners are challenged to deliver on their promises and losers inspire resilience, innovation, and introspection.”