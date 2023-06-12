June 12: Elumelu tasks leaders on tenets of democracy

Ndudi Elumelu

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The immediate past minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndidi Elumelu has urged Nigerian leaders to rededicate themselves to the service of the people and ensure even development of the country at all levels.

The call was contained in Elumelu’s message to Nigerians to commemorate 2023 Democracy Day in Nigeria.

The leader also called for respect for the rule of law.

He said: “As the nation marks this year’s June 12 Democracy Day, it is imperative that Nigerians, the leaders and the led alike, imbibe the culture and democratic tenets of equity, justice, fairness to all, mutual respect, tolerance, adherence to Rule of Law and respect for the Will of the people.

“It is instructive to state that these are the essentials for a united, stable, peaceful, secure, and economically prosperous nation that we all desire.

“June 12 embodies a national resistance to injustice, oppression and divisive tendencies; to impunity, violation of set rules, abuse of the rights of citizens and high-handedness by those in authority, which Chief MKO Abiola fought against and died for.

“It is, therefore, significant that we do not lose sight of the essence of the June 12 Democracy Day but use the occasion to reawaken a national consciousness towards the entrenchment of true democratic practice that guarantees unity, peace, mutual understanding and harmonious living in our country.

“On this note, leaders, government officials, agencies and their operatives must use Democracy Day to rededicate themselves towards the service of the people to whom sovereignty truly belongs by adhering to rules, engendering more participation by the people and ensuring that their expressed will prevailed at all time.

“I urge Nigerians to remain peaceful, united, and law-abiding as we work together in the hope of a better nation that we all yearn for.”