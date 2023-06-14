Johnny Depp picks charities to donate $1m settlement 

Hollywood star, Johnny Depp has selected charities to donate the $1 million settlement he will receive from his ex-wife, Amber Heard following their highly publicized defamation trial, according to a reliable source close to Depp, as reported by CNN.

The source confirmed that Depp has selected five charities to receive the settlement funds. The chosen organizations are the Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Marlon Brando’s Tetiaroa Society charity, and the Amazonia Fund Alliance.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star plans to distribute $200,000 to each of the five charities, demonstrating his commitment to making a positive impact, as per the source.

In June 2022, a Virginia jury found both Heard and Depp liable for defamation. However, in December, the former couple reached a settlement, with Heard agreeing to pay Depp $1 million in damages.

Depp’s lawyers released a statement at the time, expressing his intention to donate the settlement money to charity.

Originally, the Virginia jury had awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, while Heard received $2 million in compensatory damages and no punitive damages.

However, the damages owed by Heard to Depp were ultimately reduced to $1 million when the settlement agreement was reached.

In her Instagram statement, Heard announced the settlement, clarifying that it did not imply any admission on her part and was not a concession.

She expressed her disillusionment with the American legal system, where she felt her testimony had been exploited for entertainment and social media fodder.

Depp’s lawyers, Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, emphasized their satisfaction in closing this painful chapter for their client, stating that Depp’s priority had always been to uncover the truth, according to their statement to CNN.

Recent photographs show both Depp and Heard spending time in Europe, indicating their efforts to move forward and leave the public trial behind.