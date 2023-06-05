JOHESU suspends strike

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

Health workers’ union in the country operating under the aegis of Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations has suspended its indefinite strike for 21 days.

The development followed the intervention of President Bola Tinubu on Monday in Abuja.

The Acting National Secretary, Matthew Ajirotu, who confirmed the union’s decision to end the strike, explained that the action was at the instance of the president, who he said, promised to approve their demands.

Also, JOHESU National Vice President, Obinna Ogbonna, corroborated this

According to him, the strike had been suspended due to the progress made during the engagement with the president.

He said:“We met with Mr President at the villa earlier today, and he pleaded with the striking health workers to give him the benefit of the doubt that he will resolve the matters amicably to our own benefit and positive results,” Mr Ogbonna told PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter in a telephone interview.

“The congress considered his plea and also said we should give a 21-day timeline to assess progress and commitment of state actors in resolving the issues.”