Jetplay’s ‘Jaiye’ tops singles chart in UK, Irish

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigerian-born British Afro-beats singer Obude Osagiator Jerry, popularly known as Jetplay is currently making waves on the global scene with his single ‘Jaiye’ climbing to Number 1 on the UK and Irish official airplay charts.

The single, which was released in 2021, also peaked at n°1 on Itunes Ireland to remain for two months from February, as reported by multiple music chart aggregators and The Beat London 103.6fm.

‘Jaiye’ is surely putting Jetplay on the global stage, and he’s loving it.

Commenting on the development, Jetplay remarked that ‘Good songs don’t fade.’

He added: “ #Jaiye is a classic song that will last the length of time and most interestingly, it’s a song for everyone, no matter the position you are.”

The Edo State-born singer remains one of Nigeria’s music acts who are popularizing Afrobeats in diaspora. Jetplay also has a 6-track EP, titled: “Omoba’ which was released in 2020, in addition to five musical videos to his credit.