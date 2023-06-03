ISWAP kills 2 soldiers, wounds others in Borno

ISWAP fighters

… As scores of terrorists drowned in River

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

At least two soldiers were killed and many others injured when the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP), terrorists attacked reinforced troops with a Vehicle Improvised Explosive Device(VBIED), at the firm Base of Arege community in Malam Fatori of Abadam Local at Government Area of Borno State.

This is even as scores of Terrorists (ISWAP) fighters and their families were feared dead after drowning in a River, North East axis of Damasak town, also in Borno state. Multiple Sources have said.

It was gathered that the troops who were on reinforcement to boost the task force of Sector 3 and Sector 4 Multinational Joint Task Force(MNJTF), in Gerere and Arege, came under attack by a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) over the weekend.

An intelligence source, told Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region, that the ISWAP terrorists made an audacious attempt to infiltrate the advancing troops’ harbour using a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED), but was instantly neutralized,

He said that during the attack, 2 soldiers were killed while many others were injured.

Sources said that “the troops later repelled the attacked and held their position and equipment. The number of terrorists killed including the suicide bomber was unconfirmed”.

Latest reports indicated that ISWAP terrorists have intensified attacks using VBIED and mines to prevent troops’ incursion into their enclaves.

The troops of Operation Hadin Kai and Multinational Joint Task Force had since May 6 and 28, eliminated 55 ISWAP terrorists, including some top Commanders in a major offensive in the terrorist’s hideouts in Arege, in the Fringes of Arege in Malam Fatori, Abadam Local Government Area of Borno state.

Some of the top Commanders such as Fiya Abouzeid, Qaïd Abou Oumama and Qaïd Malam Moustapha, as well as several religious leaders whose identities are not yet known, were neutralized during the incursions.

The troops also recovered sizeable catches of arms, vehicles and motorcycles from the terrorists.

In another development, no fewer than 82 Islamic State of West African Province(ISWAP), fighters and their families have been drowned in River in North East axis of Damasak in Borno state

It was gathered that the terrorists and their families from the Lake Chad axis drowned in a desperate attempt to escape massive troop incursions between June 2 and 3, 2023 while trying to cross over to Niger Republic.

Intelligence sources revealed that separate incidents were recorded between Bulama Modori, Kaneram, Dogomolu and Jokka communities.

The River stretches from Komadougou Yobe, into Lake Chad through Niger Republic.

The sources said that the terrorists attempted to escape for fear of battlefield elimination after they heard of the Operation Launched by the military within the general area.

“Most of those killed were women and children who could not swim, while many others are currently recuperating. As we speak more dead bodies are still being discovered.” Reliable Source informed.