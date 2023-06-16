Int’l Day of African Child: Tech firm to train 1 million Nigerian children in coding

By Olayinka Ajayi

In commemoration of the 2023 International Day of the African Child, an organisation dedicated to developing tech education in schools across Nigeria, Flip to Tech, has concluded plans to train one million Nigerian children under the “Impactful Code and Win Competition”.

With support from FCMB, the firm targets over one million children through a free one-month online coding lesson.

Speaking on the initiative, C0-Founder firm, Adetunwase Adenle said, “We aim to revolutionise tech education in Nigeria and empower children to become the creators and innovators of tomorrow.

“The Code and Win Competition and the upcoming online coding lesson will enable us to reach a broader audience and make a significant impact in developing the tech skills of Nigerian children. Together, we can build a brighter future for our nation.”

On his part, Head of CSR FCMB, Omoniyi Iyanda, said, “Because we recognise the importance of technology and digital literacy in today’s world, that is why we are committed to supporting innovative initiatives.

“Through our collaboration with Flip to Tech, we aim to empower Nigerian children with the necessary tools to excel in the digital age. We believe that this initiative will contribute to the growth and development of Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.