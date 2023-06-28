Interswitch empowers developers, drives Innovation with Developer Connect

By Chukwuebuka Nkwocha

Leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has hosted developers and other tech ecosystem stakeholders to an insightful session in Lagos tagged ‘The Coded Meetup’ where the company presented a plethora of its cutting-edge APIs designed to strengthen the digital payment ecosystem in the country and beyond.

The Developer Connect Series is a catalyst for collaboration, innovation and growth within the Interswitch Developer Community. Attendees, consisting of seasoned Developers, Product Designers, Product Managers and those just starting their tech careers, enjoyed immersive learning, gained valuable insights and were awash with networking opportunities.

Participants were reintroduced to the Interswitch Developer Referral Program, designed to incentivize Developers, Product Managers, and Product Designers who refer partners, colleagues, or business owners to Quickteller Business. With the Interswitch Developer Referral Program, referrers earn 5% commission for 5 years (5 for 5) on transaction fees when clients refer to Quickteller Business, integrate Interswitch Payment Gateway and consummate transactions.

This initiative reinforces Interswitch’s commitment to empowering and rewarding its Developer Community.

During the event, Interswitch APIs and use cases were showcased, unlocking a world of possibilities for seamlessly integrating payment solutions, value-added services and other financial services into their applications. By harnessing the power of Interswitch APIs, Developers can create transformative solutions and deliver unparalleled experiences to their customers.

Speaking at the event, Babafemi Ogungbamila, Chief Information Officer, Interswitch, said the company is at the forefront of driving the growth of the Developer Community not only in Nigeria, but also across Africa.

He further stated that with the current realities of the fintech ecosystem in Nigeria, opportunities abound for Developers to explore, design cutting-edge products, improve offerings and provide superior user experience to customers.

He said” “At Interswitch, we remain committed to closing the gap in the payment ecosystem, this is why we organised The Developer Connect Series to empower and equip Developers with our APIs and enable them to thrive.”

Also, Group Head, Product Management, Interswitch, Oluwakemi Nwogu, said businesses are increasingly relying on APIs to improve their processes, enhance customer experience and drive innovation.