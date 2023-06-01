Innovation: Airtel’s new campaign to spur Nigerian youths’ to creativity

By Juliet Umeh, Edited by prince Osuagwu

Telecommunications and mobile money services provider, Airtel Africa, has launched a new campaign, ‘A Reason to Imagine’ to bring out the creativity and innovative ideas in the Nigerian youths.

According to the telco, the campaign is driven by the insight that is in Africa.

It said: “The ‘A Reason to Imagine’ campaign highlights the status of Airtel as an enabler of young people’s dreams and ambitions, whatever these might be.

“To this end, the campaign seeks to celebrate the energy, creativity, and innovation of Nigerian youth.

In his speech, Airtel Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Carl Cruz, said: “Africa’s young people now, more than ever, own their passions boldly, chasing their dreams with all their heart, and living life on their terms. At Airtel, we see this growth as a beautiful thing.

“This is why our new brand purpose represents our commitment to the future. It is about youth, about excitement, about fun, and most of all, about imagination,” he added.

Also, Airtel Africa’s Group Chief Commercial Officer, Anthony Shiner, added: “It’s a well-understood fact that youth are central to achieving Africa’s potential. More than 60 percent of Africa’s population is under the age of 25, and empowering this new generation is transformative for the future of the continent.

“Through this campaign, we are reaffirming Airtel Africa’s commitment to advancing the progress of Africa’s young people by providing the connectivity to turn every situation into an opportunity.”

The telco, however, explained that the new campaign is the most ambitious yet.

It said: “It comprises a series of television commercials and a combination of market-specific print, online, outdoor, and mobile creative executions.

“The current title sponsorship of The Voice Africa is an example of how Airtel Africa is giving the youth a reason to imagine by partnering with The Voice to bring the show to the continent.

“The Voice Africa showcases exceptional African musical talent in a show that also features a high-profile panel of coaches and TV hosts. One of the 100 selected talents will eventually be crowned ‘The Voice Africa’ in a live show that is currently airing on free-to-air TV stations across the continent and Airtel TV.

“This is one of the initiatives that Airtel Africa has invested in to promote youthful talents and expertise in the education, sports, and innovation sectors.”