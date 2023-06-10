Ini Edo on the rebound!

By Benjamin Njoku

Since she made her acting debut in 2000, Ini Edo has always been the toast of many lovers of Nigerian movies. She burst on the screen, with her unique talent, starring in many movies.

Suddenly, the screen diva disappeared from the scene but later resurfaced in her home state, Akwa-Ibom, after the immediate past governor, Udom Emmanuel appointed her as his Special Adviser on Tourism in 2016.

The appointment took the admirable actress away from the limelight, and for several years she was missing in action. Though, once in a while she would hit movie locations to keep touch with her first love, yet, her fans were clamouring for her comeback to the limelight. Recently she featured in ‘Shanty Town’, the New Netflix Original Series, which earned her a nomination in the Best Actress category in the just concluded Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, AMVCA. Despite not clinching the award, Ini who doubles as a lead character in the movie that also starred the likes of Chidi Mokeme, Zubby Michael, Nse Ikpe Etim among others made a dramatic re-entry into the industry. And it was such a big feast that many of her fans were excited beholding their screen idol turning heads on the AMVCA red carpet. For anything, Ini has also transformed into a fashion icon. Her Instagram page is a hugging place of fashion parade, and Ini is giving her 13.5 million followers the best of her looks. The actress is seen flaunting her day to night look that seems super easy and quick. She keeps inspiring her followers through her makeup, gorgeous outfits and skincare regime. Indeed, over the years, Ini has overcome her worst fears to stand out in the crowd. She isn’t asking for more after God has blessed her with a beautiful daughter, Light, whom she recently celebrated her 2nd birthday in grand style.