In whose hands is Zamfara?

Dauda Lawal

By Abubakar Sani

In the build-up to the 2023 general elections and the guber polls in Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal Dare and the Peoples Democratic Party built their campaigns on the rising insecurity and activities of terrorists across the state which formed the hotbed of terrorism in the North West geopolitical region of the country.

During his campaigns across the state, he, Dauda Lawal criticised the many efforts of former Governor Muhammed Bello Matawalle at bringing an end to the insecurity plaguing the state which engaging the known leaders of many terrorist cells operating in the state in a dialogue to bring about lasting peace to the state.

I’m amazed how Nigerians and Zamfarans did not interrogate his intentions and narratives if they were sincere or not.

I believe the upsurge in terrorists’ activities since he got into office which has gone unchecked since he got into office should be a source of worry.

With the immense wealth he claimed he has amassed and other issues, I beseech relevant security agencies to beam their searchlight on him.

This keeps me wondering and I think it’s high time the good people of Zamfara asked; “In whose hands is Zamafara State?” Is he (Dauda Lawal) a statesman or someone else? Time will tell.

Abubakar Sani writes in from Gusua