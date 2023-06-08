I’m not afraid of war, but it’s time to rebuild – Aregbesola

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Thursday declared that he is not afraid of war, but believes it is time to rebuild in Osun state.

The former Minister who spoke in Yoruba at a colloquium organised by Comrade of Rauf Aregbesola (CORA) in Osogbo said he has God and the people behind him, hence, has no reason to live in fear.

According to him, when we left Osun after our tenure, we were blocked from entering the state. They even hauled insult at us, pelt stones and curse us. But to the glory of God today, we are overwhelmingly welcome into the state by our friends and admirers.

“We cannot have God and still live in fear. My mother’s maiden name is Aduroja, (Stand to fight) Aduroja’s grandson cannot now be afraid of war, but culture and religion taught us to choose war carefully with as we aged. For those who lied against us, those who pitched tent against us for survival sake and those who did it ignorantly, it is time to rebuild.

“I don’t have much to say but to thank God. My star will blaze again, God has assured me”.

Meanwhile Speaking with journalists after the programme, he said APC has the potential for greatness if stakeholders allow consolidation which he has been preaching and advocating.

“We are doing our best to ensure that the party holds itself together and consolidates our strength for reflective party mobilization and advancement. The party has the potential for greatness but there is a need for consolidation, that is all I have been preaching and advocating. I believe those who are ready, who are willing to have the party properly positioned for political work will heed our word for effective consolidation”, he added.