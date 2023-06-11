I wish my parents were alive to see me now – Singer, Eminla

By Ayo Onikoyi

For fast-rising Nigerian artist, Esor Raphael Ibonhinsi better known as Eminla, he would have been much happier if his parents were alive to see what he has made of his music career.

According to the Cross River State-born musician, he is eager to shoot his music to greater heights to become a superstar.

“Basically I would say I’m here to take everyone to a level they’ve never seen before. I guess that’s why they call me Emi’Nla; one who moves with the wave of the spirit and not of the human mind. I wish my parents were alive to see what I have become but they are gone and no more. I have been doing songs ever since I knew words could make up music. I don’t only sing, I send out worthwhile messages with my music” he stated.

Speaking on some of the challenges he faced during the early days of his career, the “So Blessed”crooner noted finance and visibility as the majors.

“Not being heard was a major challenge I faced as a green artist, as well as financial drawbacks. Money is a game-changer. Another issue is that, back in the days, people could not relate to what I was singing. These were basically my challenges. However, now as an emerging star, I am inspired by music, the people around me want to hear and the vibe of the atmosphere. I’d also love to work with Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy. I love their vibes,” he added.