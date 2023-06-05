I was misquoted, I never said I’d work with Tinubu – Bode George 

By Miftaudeen Raji

The former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bode George has dismissed reports, claiming that he said he would work with President Bola Tinubu should he (Tinubu) invite him.

George said the media platform that published the report was not present at the press conference, where he spoke about what he would do if President Tinubu calls him for consultation.

The PDP chieftain stated this while speaking in an interview on Arise Television on Monday.

He said, “When they asked me, “What will you do if Tinubu invites you?” and I said precisely that if he (Tinubu) call me I will pray for Nigeria.

“Listen, I’m not a flip-flopper by any profession. I retired as a General. What will he be calling me for. We don’’t belong to the same party.

“If he says Hello chief, Good morning, and I will say Good morning Mr. President that is if all court cases are over. We are still in court.

“Even when Papa Olusi came, trying to convince me to go and pay a congratulatory visit to him (Tinubu), I said, No I can’t do that.

“What would they be doing in their calculation? I’ve told I’ve no personal qualms with this gentleman. The only differences we have are purely administrative,” he said.

Recall that the elderstateman was widely reported to have said he was open to working with President Bola Tinubu if he consults him.

According to a report by Leadership, the PDP chieftain was reported to have said this at his Ikoyi office in Lagos while fielding questions from journalists.

George has been critical of Tinubu, long before his presidential bid, to the extent that he (George) said he would go on exile if Tinubu emerges president of Nigeria.

Recently, George said he will never congratulate Tinubu for his presidential election victory, noting that he disagrees with Tinubu’s “methodologies of governance.”