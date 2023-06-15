I walked out of UNILAG post-UTME after 5th attempt to make my music – Crayon 

Nigerian musical artist, Crayon has revealed how he walked out of the University of Lagos, UNILAG post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME test after his 5th attempt to make his music.

The artist made this revelation in a chat with HipTV.

Crayon said he gave up his university education after five attempts to pursue a career in music.

The Mavin-signed singer said he couldn’t manage music and school as a result of stress.

He said he had a conversation with his parents about doing music and his dad persuaded him to attempt UTME for the fifth time.

According to the singer, a music friend named Baby Fresh, whom he met, inspired him to make a “big sacrifice” for his career.

He (Cray) said, “I won’t be able to juggle school and music at the same time because in Nigeria it’s quite stressful.

“I sat my parents down. I was like, ‘Mum and Dad, I want to make music.’ I said I feel like that’s what my heart is going for. My dad said just try this fifth one, if it doesn’t work out, you can go ahead and do music.

“So I met Baby Fresh already. It was just a moment when I had to make that big sacrifice.”

Crayon, said he had to call a friend for support, adding that he lied to his parents about not being on the school’s admission list.

“I was in UNILAG writing my post-UTME and I walked out and everyone was just looking at me like, ‘Who is the guy? How?’ Like, ‘Why would you do this after waiting for so long?’” the singer said.

“I had to call my friend Julius. I was like, ‘I just did the craziest thing in my life.’ He was like, ‘You just told God you’re serious.’ So I just lied to my parents that I wrote the exam but my name didn’t come out.”

One of Nigeria’s finest Afropop artists, Crayon was born in Orile Iganmu, a community in the Surulere area of Lagos state.

Crayon was signed to Blowtime Entertainment, an imprint of Mavin Records in May 2019.

The singer would later release his eponymous EP ‘Cray Cray’ in July 2019 and another ‘Twelve AM’ in 2021.