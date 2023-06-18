I ‘ve never influenced my wife’s judicial decisions – Senator Bulkachuwa

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Senator who represented Bauchi North during the 9th Assembly, Adamu Bulkachuwa has said that the erstwhile Senate President, Ahmed Lawan did not allowed him finished his remarks during their valedictory session in the Senate, and denied ever saying he had influenced the decisions of his wife, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa.

His wife, Zainab Bulkachuwa, was the President of the Court of Appeal. Senator Bulkachuwa had during the valedictory session of the 9th Assembly, said that he used his position to ask favour for his colleagues from his wife. He was subsequently interrupted by the former Senate President.

Senator Bulkachuwa told the BBC Hausa Service on Sunday that what he said was misrepresented.

According to him, ” I was not even allowed to finish, I just started by thanking her(wife) saying she was patient with me as she was a legal practitioner and I am a politician.”

“I wanted to explain the kind of the help she offered, there are many kinds of support that professionals in various fields, such as legal practitioners, doctors or engineers can offer in their respective works. Know that this assistance does not involve any illegal or unethical deeds.”

“I have never encroached on her profession or attempted to influence her judicial decisions. These are not even discussed in our home, in our personal relationship,” he said.