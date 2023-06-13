I still cry every morning over Ifeanyi’s death – Davido

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has revealed that the thought of his late son, Ifeanyi still brings tears to his face.

Recall Ifeanyi drowned at Davido’s Banana Island mansion in October 2022.

In a recent interview with Omega, Davido said he still cries anytime he remembers his son’s death.

He said many expected his latest album ‘Timeless’ to have a sad theme because of the loss of his son, but he opted for “bangers.”

He said, “I miss him every day, there are tears coming out of my eyes every morning, you don’t have to see it.

“I look at myself in the mirror and I said apart from it just being about me, I know how many people love me, I know how many people are depending on me.

“My son up there is looking down at me. Apart from me being strong for his mom, which is my primary responsibility, I have to be strong for the world.”

Davido added that Ifeanyi and his own late mother, Mrs Veronica Adeleke are dancing to his songs in heaven.