I never knew Tinubu was intelligent, prepared – Labour Party House of Reps-elect 

A House of Representatives member-elect on the platform of the Labour Party, Godwin Amobi Ogar has expressed his surprise at the intelligence and preparedness of President Bola Tinubu, after his encounter with him.

Amobi who was elected to represent the Isiuakwato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State at the House of Representatives said he did not know Tinubu was intelligent and prepared to serve Nigeria.

The LP politician made this known after a meeting Tinubu had with the opposing federal lawmakers-elect to resolve the National Assembly leadership tussle on Thursday.

Vanguard reported that a meeting was attended by opposition senators-elect and House of Representatives members-elect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), among other opposition parties at the State House in Abuja.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Amobi said, “Well, I can tell you that today is my best day, today I’m so happy that I’m an elected member seeing my President talking. In fact, I never knew that this man is so intelligent. I never knew that this man is so prepared to serve this country.

“I saw the love, I saw the character, I saw the charisma, the belief that Nigeria can be a better nation. So I’m so glad that the meeting we have today is going to take us a little bit to a more stabilised house. Now, even without talking to us again, we’ve agreed that we are going towards the government’s decision. Not minding, I’m of Labour Party.

“As at now, the party is not the issue; we’re talking about building the Nation, we’re talking about the unity of the nation.”