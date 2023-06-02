I ‘ll appoint old, new, experience people into cabinet – Umo Eno

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has reassured that he would appoint both the old and new faces into his cabinet based on reward, experience, as well as proven integrity, needed to translate the vision of government in the best interest of the state.

Eno spoke, Thursday evening at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo, while addressing worshippers at his maiden Government House Covenant Service with the theme, “The God of New Beginnings”.

He stressed that particularly he would not take for granted those experienced members of the State Executive Council and Personal Aides, who served under immediate past admininistration and had joined him to the trenches to ensure his victory at the poll.

His words: “I will work with everyone else to set up a new agenda. We like to bring in a little twig. Like I keep saying, don’t expect that kind of miracle that you don’t want to see old faces again, that it should be new faces, it won’t work like that.

“We need the wisdom of the old to navigate the new. And so you’ll see a mix grill of the new and the old. I won’t leave people who were with me in the trenches, that went to the 31 Local Government Areas with me. I won’t leave them for people who have CVs.

” You will see the old, you will see the new faces, but most importantly you will see those that were with us in the trenches. Maybe this is a platform to say that the appointment of Personal Assistants will come as a reward”

The governor while reflecting on theme of the maiden convenant service, specially thanked God for His mercies God throughout the campaigns and God for keeping the state.

He appreciated the Fathers in faith for their prayers, and assured Akwa Ibom people that God will lead the state to a great height, stressing, “The God of the new beginnings will go with us. And it is only if God goes with us that we will accomplish that which He has sent us to do”

The Homily was delivered by the Primate Emmanuel Udofia of The African Church, taken from the Book of Genesis. 1: 1, and Judges 16: 22-30.

The Maiden edition of the Government House monthly service was attended by the first Lady, Pastor (Mrs) Patience Umo Eno; Deputy Governor, Dr (Mrs) Akon Eyakenyi, Secretary to State Government(SSG) Prince Enobong Uwah the Political class, religious leaders, as well as friends of the Governor.