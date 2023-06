I like wicked women – Joeboy

Nigerian music sensation, Joseph Akinfenwa Donus, popularly known as Joeboy, has revealed his fondness for “wicked women.”

The ‘Body & Soul’ crooner disclosed this in a recent interview with Stand Out TV.

Joeboy, however, clarified that he did not mean evil women but “hot energy” women.

He said, “There is this thing I say, I say I like wicked women. When I say wicked, I don’t mean like the person has to be evil. But there’s a certain… I don’t know how to describe it.

“Me saying wicked women is just like… I love women that have this hot energy around them.”

The singer stressed that reassurance and words of affirmation are important in a relationship.