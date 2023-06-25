I hope to return to coaching soon — Zidane

zidane

Former Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane, has revealed interest to stage a return to management soon.

Zidane has been without a job in football since he left Real Madrid in 2021, where he led them to three consecutive Champions League trophies.

The former French midfielder has already rejected offers from Paris Saint-Germain to replace Christophe Galtier and interest from Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Téléfoot, Zidane said: ”Live and work again in France? Nothing should be ruled out.

“I know what I want and what I don’t want. If I am having this break, it is because there must be one.

“I hope to tell myself that soon, I am going to be able to coach.”