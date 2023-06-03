I have no plan to join APC  – Wike

The immediate-past governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike said he has no plan to join the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Wike disclosed this at the end of his meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Friday.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP chieftain was at the presidential villa alongside Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state; and former governor of Delta state, James Ibori.

Wike said he attended the meeting to show support for the new president.

When asked if his defection to APC was on the agenda for the meeting, Wike said, “No. No plans. Nothing like that in the offing.

“We are Nigerians and we have come to give the president support.

“That is what is required. There is no big deal about that.”

Recall that Wike had been in loggerheards with Abubakar Atiku, presidential candidate of the PDP, ahead of the February 25 election, over zoning.

The former Rivers governor is also challenging the right of the PDP to expel him for ‘anti-party’ activities, in court.