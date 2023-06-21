I have never been heartbroken — Singer, Simi

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known simply as Simi, has said that she has never been heartbroken in a relationship before.

Simi disclosed this in an interview with Cool FM, which went viral on Wednesday.

She said, “I don’t think I have ever been heartbroken and I guess maybe am a champion for people that have taken ‘breakfast’ heartbroken severally. So I am here for them because somebody has to be.

“I like and sing about love a lot but felt one angle that I probably never explore is when one is in a relationship and not yet ‘served breakfast’ and you realised the change and adaptation into so many things that normally you would never agree to and you look at yourself in the mirror and say, ‘I don’t know that person.’

“So I felt that would be a nice thing to write or sing about and it got to my feelings as well and I felt that’s what people will be able to relate with, especially those in need of therapy.”