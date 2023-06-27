I don’t sell ‘Okrika’, but import goods- Nollywood star, Sylvester Madu, clears air on viral video

By Damilola Ogunsakin



Nollywood star, Sylvester Madu, who acknowledged that he was the person in the viral video selling wears, has explained that he was not selling fairly used clothes, which are known popularly as “Okirika”.

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard, the actor said he was not against the person who shared his video, because everyone is free to express their opinions. However, claimed that person helped bring attention to his business.

Also, stressing that he does not sell “Okrika”, Madu noted that he purchases goods from the United States and imports them to Nigeria.