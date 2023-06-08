I didn’t enjoy my time at PSG – Messi

Lionel Messi has opened up about his experience at Paris Saint-Germain as he is set to make a move to Major League Soccer (MLS).

The 35-year-old is set to sign for Inter Miami as a free agent, with the two-year deal with PSG set to expire this June.

Messi moved to France from Barcelona, after the Spanish club could not afford to register his contract due to their LaLiga-imposed spending limit.

However, the Argentine superstar recalled how tough it was for him to connect with his family while at Paris Saint-Germain.

He said as quoted by Mundo Deportivo, “When I left in 2021, I had to come here to Paris to stay in a hotel for a long time with my family, with my children going to school and still being in the hotel… I didn’t want my future in the air again.”

“I’m also in a moment where I want to get out of the spotlight a bit, to think more about my family. As I was saying just now, I spent two years with my family in such a bad way that I didn’t enjoy it at Paris.”