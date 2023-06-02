I am an unrepentant believer in unity of Delta – Oborevwori

Oborevwori

…swears in SSG, SPOAD

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Friday, said he is an unrepentant believer in the unity of the State even as he assured Deltans that his administration has zero tolerance for sectionalism and nepotism in the management of government business.



Oborevwori stated this while swearing-in Dr Kingsley Emu as Secretary to the State Government, SSG and Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo as Senior Political Adviser, SPOLAD on Friday, in Asaba.



The Governor who congratulated the appointees on their well- deserved appointments, urged them to key into the M.O.R.E agenda of his administration in order to break new grounds in infrastructural renewal, human capital development and social investment programmes.



He said that political appointees in his administration must shun ethnic politics and sectionalism and regard the entire state as their constituency, while stressing that they must be fair and just to all Deltans.

“”Let me sound it loud and clear that this administration has zero tolerance for sectionalism or nepotism. I am an unrepentant believer in the unity of Delta State.



“Therefore, both of you must always strive for unity by ensuring that there is fairness, equity, and justice in all your actions and utterances.



“This administration is set to build on the legacies of the previous government and break new grounds in infrastructure renewal, human capital development, and social investment programmes.

“In this regard, Dr. Emu’s broad experience in government will be very useful in the implementation of our MORE agenda.



“He has a firm grasp of our policy direction and therefore, in a position to properly integrate it into the operations and activities of the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government.

“A major requirement for success in this office is the ability to marry policy and politics. Policy generally points the direction of the government but good political skills enable their seamless execution.



“As the engine room of government, the SSG interfaces with and coordinates the operations of all the MDAs. Hence the SSG must be a consensus builder with the wisdom to marry policy with politics.

“Indeed, how the SSG carries out this function is very critical to the success of this administration. With his vast experience in corporate governance and the public sector, Dr. Emu is well equipped to handle this responsibility.



“I advise Dr. Emu to ensure that he is accessible to all. This office will certainly task your patience and resourcefulness because you will be confronted with all manners of issues from all manners of persons. But you must never lose your cool.



“Ask God for the grace and enablement to always remain calm, while maintaining the highest standards of discipline, firmness, and decorum.”



Oborevwori assured Deltans that he would be faithful in implementing the administration’s M.O.R.E Agenda, adding that appointments would be based on capacity and merit.



“I wish to reassure the good people of Delta State that this administration will be faithful to its MORE agenda. In formulating our manifesto, we were very mindful of the needs and aspirations of our people at this time.



“Deltans should expect MORE policies and programmes that will touch their lives positively because ours is a home-grown approach to governance and development.



“As I have always said, this will be an all-inclusive government whether in terms of projects distribution or appointments.



“With the appointment of the SSG, the process of constituting the State Executive Council has commenced. However, I wish to state that appointments into this administration will be based on capacity and merit.



“We need capable, tested, and competent hands who can hold their own and be worthy ambassadors of the government. Rest assured, it will be a good mix of youth and experience but they must be deserving,” Oborevwori stated.



Responding, Dr Emu thanked Governor Oborevwori for finding them worthy to serve, adding that they would remain loyal to administration’s M.O.R.E. Agenda aimed at advancing Delta.



The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, former Governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, a former Deputy Governor, Chief Benjamin Elue, Senator James Manager among others.