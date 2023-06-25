Hyce returns with new single ‘Necessary’

Nigerian singer and songwriter Favour Ekah Ernest, better known as Hyce, has released his highly anticipated single of 2023, ‘Necessary’ having gained massive raves on social media ahead of the official release.

His hit single “Vanilla” which he dropped earlier in the year brought him into limelight, garnering millions of streams across various platforms.



Hyce is not resting on his oars, as he is proving to be a force to reckon with in the music industry, blending infectious melodies, vibrant rhythms and heartfelt lyrics.



“Necessary” is an infectious tune that spotlights the loverboy Hyce is. On this track, he woos and serenades a pretty lady he’s in love with. “Love is necessary”, he croons at intervals, promising her the best he can offer.



This song produced by Dawie is an energetic anthem of unyielding love, that radiates feelings the Afropop/Afrofusion artiste felt while writing it.



Hyce is passionate about using his music to change the lives of people, while leaving a long lasting positive impression on them.