How we want to develop Igboland – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

By Chinonso Alozie

The President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on Thursday said it has commissioned a study on how to develop the agricultural sector and industrialization of the South east zone.

The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, disclosed this when a group called Iwuanyanwu Vanguard paid him a courtesy call in Owerri.

Iwuanyanwu said the aim was to create job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths in the region.

According to the Ohanaeze PG, in a statement captured by his Special Adviser on Media, Ben Osuagwu, said: “President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu says Ohanaeze Ndigbo has commissioned various Committees for the socio – economic development of Igboland.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu regretted that things are very difficult for the present day youths and assured them that Ohanaeze Ndigbo under his leadership will change the narrative. He said that he has commissioned a study on Agriculture, resuscitation of moribund industries and factories including Coal Mining and Cement industry at Nkalagu.

“He told them that the economic potentials in Igboland when harnessed and addressed will be able to create job opportunities for the youths. Chief Iwuanyanwu said that Education Trust Fund will be addressed, Cultural Festivals, and other areas that require deserved attention.”

Earlier, the leader of the Iwuanyanwu Vanguard, Emmanuel Anyanwu, said: “We visited to congratulate him on his concensus endorsement as President General of the Apex Socio Cultural Organisation that unites Ndigbo wherever they are resident throughout the whole universe.

“We are happy to associate and partner with him in the arduous and challenging task of leading, directing, protecting the yearnings, aspirations, interests and emancipation of Igbo people wherever they find themselves. We appealed to Chief Iwuanyanwu to bequeath to the present day Igbo Youths the legacy of purposeful and sterling leadership qualities to enable them inherit the virtues of excellence in him. We call on the South East Governors to look into the need to have a Bank of the South East.”